wrestling / News
Dio Maddin’s 2020 Goal Is to Beat Brock Lesnar
January 4, 2020 | Posted by
– Dio Maddin is doubling down on his hopes to take out Brock Lesnar, making it his official goal for 2020. Maddin, whose attack at Lesnar’s hands was the storyline reason to remove him from the Raw announce team so he could return to the Performance Center and train as an in-ring talent, posted to Twitter on Saturday and made beating Lesnar his goal for the year:
Since everyone’s doing it, 2020 Goals:
1. Beat @BrockLesnar’s bitch ass. pic.twitter.com/GQMCF74RhF
— DIO / Brennan Williams (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) January 4, 2020
I can’t beat his bitch ass if he doesn’t see it now can I? https://t.co/fCQedaCAnm
— DIO / Brennan Williams (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) January 4, 2020
