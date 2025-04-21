wrestling / News
Director James Gunn Reacts To Cody Rhodes Comment About Him
April 20, 2025
Cody Rhodes recently mentioned director James Gunn and the DC Studios head has now responded.
In an interview with Michael Cole, Cody talked about John Cena’s Hollywood goals, and said Cena’s business is no longer in WWE, it’s “kissing James Gunn’s ass.”
“John’s business is no longer being in WWE,” Cody said. “It’s being in Hollywood. It’s kissing James Gunn’s ass.”
Gunn, who directed Cena in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, responded to Cody’s comment on X, saying “Oh shit now it’s personal!”
Oh shit now it’s personal! https://t.co/gfqJR4xDNC
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 20, 2025
