Director James Gunn Reacts To Cody Rhodes Comment About Him

Cody Rhodes recently mentioned director James Gunn and the DC Studios head has now responded.

“John’s business is no longer being in WWE,” Cody said. “It’s being in Hollywood. It’s kissing James Gunn’s ass.”

Gunn, who directed Cena in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, responded to Cody’s comment on X, saying “Oh shit now it’s personal!”