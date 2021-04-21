Director of The Suicide Squad Reacts To John Cena-Peacemaker Holiday Ornament

As we reported earlier this week, John Cena is set to get his own Christmas ornament from Hallmark as the character Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad will be featured. The director of that film, James Gunn, commented on the news on Twitter.

He wrote: “Nothing says Christmas like a guy who kills for the sake of Peace.”

Nothing says Christmas like a guy who kills for the sake of Peace. https://t.co/r1yASXl1Pl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2021

The product is described as: “A huge, hulking specimen with muscles on his muscles, Peacemaker is a world-class marksman. He’s more than willing to fight, and even start a war, but of course it’s all in the name of keeping the peace. This Christmas tree ornament features the iconic Super-Villain in a dynamic pose, perfect for fans of the new film “The Suicide Squad.”

* Artist crafted by Robert Hurlburt, this Keepsake Ornament comes pre-packaged in a box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage. Dated 2021 in copyright.

* Plastic Christmas tree ornament measures 1.61″ W x 3.97″ H x 4.14″ D.“