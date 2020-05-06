wrestling / News
Director Releases Documentary on Atsushi Onita’s CZW Match
Director Mike Coughlin has released his documentary on Atsushi Onita’s match with Matt Tremont in CZW online. Coughlin posted the documentary, which was produced but never released, online and you can check it out below.
Coughlin noted in the description of the video:
This documentary was meant to be a companion piece to CZW’s Once in a Lifetime event, featuring Atsushi Onita accepting Matt Tremont’s challenge to an exploding death match in the United States.
Due to outside interest in the documentary, the footage was licensed to a 3rd party. Unfortunately that company ultimately chose not to pursue the project.
While I’d rather the program be shown in it’s final hi-res, edited, form – the original footage is no longer readily available. Since this is the 25th anniversary of Onita’s Kawasaki Dream match with Hayabusa, and with most of us all in quarantine, I wanted to release the Raw/rough cut I originally pitched. I hope you all enjoy.
