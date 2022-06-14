Dirty Dango Addresses Recent Comments on ‘Stepping Away From Wrestling’

– Speaking to the Dropkick Podcast at WrestleCon, Dirty Dango (formerly Fandango) addressed recent comments he made last March where he said he was “stepping away from wrestling soon.” In a tweet that he later deleted, Dango wrote, “I’ll be stepping away from the ring in couple months. Goodbye forever.” Dirty Dango said the following on his comments:

“First of all, I just wanted to get rid of Twitter. In general, it’s a very negative platform. It’s kind of my own fault for reading the comments. It’s good if you want to build your brand. I do construction back home, I’m kind of putting a lot more energy into that lately. I’m getting surgery this summer on my knee. I never really said I was retiring, I said I was going to step away for a little while. Of course, the dirt sheets picked it up. I kind of got a kick out of it. I’m gonna get surgery on my knee, it’s been bothering me for about a year now and re-evaluate this summer, take the summer off, spend it with my girl and my dogs, and see where we’re at. Wrestling is not going anywhere.”

Dirty Dango was released from the WWE roster in June 2021.