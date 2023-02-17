Dirty Dango Says Brian Myers Helped Him Get Into Impact Wrestling

Dirty Dango is part of the Impact Wrestling roster, and he recently discussed how Brian Myers was instrumental to that happening. Dango appeared on Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps podcast and talked about his signing with the company, noting that Myers suggested him to be Myers’ surprise opponent at Bound For Glory.

“You know, life and wrestling are really funny, man.” Dango said (per Fightful). “When Curt Hawkins, Brian Myers, was doing a dancing gimmick in WWE years ago, he picked me to be his tag team partner. They actually [ended up] going with me for the Fandango character. Then, Myers came up to me about six months ago and he asked ‘Hey, are you signed anywhere?’. I said no. He said ‘What about coming into Bound For Glory as a surprise opponent for me?’ and I said sure.”

He continued, “I did the match and they liked the dirtiness they saw I guess and they offered me a contract. I’ve got a lot of friends over there in IMPACT, so it wasn’t too nerve wrecking walking into the locker room because most of the guys and girls there, I’ve known for years and have shared locker rooms with. Myers and I are intertwined [with our] careers for years. I guess you could say he was my in, so that was pretty nice of him to do that. A lot of respect for him.”