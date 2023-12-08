Dirty Dango On the Origin Of Fashion Police Segments, Getting Them On TV

Dirty Dango and Tyler Breeze became known for their Fashion Police segments in WWE, and Dango talked about where the gimmick came about. Dango (Fandango in WWE) and Breeze were teaming up as Breezango when they came up with the Fashion Police twists to their characters, which eventually ended up on WWE television and Dango recalled the origin of the skits in an interview with Wrestling with Johners. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how the Fashion Police began: “I got injured, I hurt my knee, and Breeze and I were like … I remember him calling me or texting me like ‘Dude, if we’re going to get fired, at least let’s say we did absolutely everything we could. We can hang our hats knowing that they can’t say ‘Well, you didn’t pitch us any ideas.” So we just started cutting promos backstage with the dot.com boys …The whole Fashion Files thing just started from us doing backstage promos, because we weren’t booked.”

On the gimmick making it to TV: “And then it started getting a little social media traction, and it got into the production meeting that ‘These guys are doing these freaking promos.’ Eventually, it got on to the show. I think we got almost a year run doing the Fashion Files. [So] if you’re not on the show, I guess … a good tip is ‘Instead of complaining on social media, [make the most of it].’ Breeze is very proactive in that aspect. It’s easy to get frustrated and just stew backstage, but I think we kind of knew we were on our way out. And we’re like ‘Well, let’s just have fun.'”