Dirty Dango Recalls His Time in the Fashion Police, Says He Knew It Wouldn’t Last

One of the highlights of Dirty Dango’s time as Fandango in WWE was as part of the Fashion Police, but he says he knew it wouldn’t last. Dango recently appeared on the Cultaholic Wrestling Podcast and talked about his time in the gimmick alongside Tyler Breeze. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On knowing his push in WWE wouldn’t last: “I feel like when something kind of catches on, and this isn’t a shot at WWE, they kind of push it down people’s throat a little too much.”

On the Fashion Police gimmick getting over: “You kind of figure out who your real friends are when you start to do good on TV… I kind of knew in the back of my head — it’s like the Macarena — anything that becomes really popular that quick usually tends to go away pretty quick.”

On being proud of the Fashion Police run: “Everything has a shelf life. But those backstage promos turned into a dot com series, which turned into a SmackDown series, which turned into a tag team title spot. When you take something that you yourself as a performer invest into, it means that much more to you.”