Dirty Dango Remembers Interacting With The Rock And Telling Him the Wrong Name

In an interview for Chris Van Vliet’s Insight (via Fightful), Dirty Dango (formerly Fandango in WWE) spoke about a meeting he had with the Rock when he was in WWE, and how he kept giving Rock the wrong name when asked.

He said: “He came up to me at TV and goes, ‘Hey, what’s your name?’ ‘Curt, sir, how are you doing?’ ‘No, your name.’ ‘Curt, how are you doing?’ Dumbass, the fucking gimmick. ‘Oh, Fandango.’ I fucked the whole thing up. It was cool to hear him say that. It’s tough because when you’re in the land of midcard with all your other buddies and you start to get a little attention, no one really has heat with you, not saying I had heat, but when you’re not doing shit on TV, no one ever cares, but when you’re getting shoutouts from The Rock and WrestleMania matches, that’s when people are starting to whisper and people are getting weird backstage. it was cool to hear him say that and I’m a huge fan of Dwayne.”