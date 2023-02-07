Dirty Dango Hopes To Pursue “A Serious Style” With Impact Wrestling

As previously reported, Dirty Dango signed on with Impact Wrestling recently. The wrestler gave an interview to the Windy City Slam podcast to confirm the contract and share some details about what he plans for the immediate future (via Fightful). Dango expressed his intent to pursue more serious angles with Impact. You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode below.

On why he chose to sign with Impact: “Everything in life and professional wrestling is full circle. I started my career in IMPACT back in 2003 when they were filming at the Nashville Fairgrounds. I’ve always had a working relationship with them over the years. A lot of my friends wrestle there; Brian Myers, (Matt) Cardona, Tommy Dreamer. I was a free agent at the time, I got a phone call. Myers and myself are really close, we came up in developmental together. Albany is a great crowd. It was kind of a no-brainer.”

On his personal goals for his Impact run: “I’m a real big fan of Josh Alexander. Some of the X-Division guys, I’m a huge fan of their work, I just don’t know if I can keep up with them. Heath, Myers, guys like that. In the past, I was in more of a comedy shtick wrestling with them. Now, I’m working a little bit more of a serious style. My match with Myers in Albany, it felt good to get out there for 10-15 minutes and give a good wrestling match and not have to do a complete comedy act. I don’t have my eyes set on one person, just prove to management that I’m not a comedy act. When the bell rings, I can go.”