Dirty Dango Discusses How Opinion On His WWE Job Security Changed After Nick Khan’s Arrival

Dirty Dango (formerly Fandango in WWE) recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and he discussed thinking he’d be with WWE forever, how his stance changed when Nick Khan arrived, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Dirty Dango on thinking he’d be with WWE forever and how his opinion on his job security changed when Nick Khan arrived: “I started to think like that. When the Covid cuts came, like, we’re definitely out of here. Then we never got fired, and I’m like, maybe I’ll just keep working here and I’ll be the next Brooklyn Brawler, you know. I’ll retire when I’m 60. But then, when [Nick] Khan came in, is that his name? He started cleaning house and I think Breeze and I were still on some main roster contract pay scale, so I kind of knew, I think we both kind of knew it was coming. It sucks because you’re not getting paid as much, obviously. For me it was exciting because I can go off and do some different stuff, you know. You can’t work at the same place forever, man.”

On how his release has reignited his passion for the business: “Honestly, I thought I would retire, but I’ve been busier in the last three or four months than I did in NXT the two years prior to that. It’s cool, and It’s reminding me of why I got into the business. I guess it’s not just work anymore for me, it’s why I got into it, you know what I’m saying? I’m not trying to talk s*** about WWE, but it’s just that grind, bro. That schedule is tough when you’re making two three million dollars a year, but it’s even harder on guys like Heath Slater. This dude is showing up to TV and grinding every week and you know you’re going to roll into TV and lose, probably. That’s your job. You’re that guy that shows up every week, and every now and then you’ll get a little pushki, but it’s tough, man. That grind and your equity on TV is still kind of s***** and you know you’re just going to do Superstars or Main Event every week, it gets to you, man, it really does.”