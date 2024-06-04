wrestling / News
‘Dirty Money’ Jermaine Robinson Passes Away
Jermaine Robinson, who worked on the independent scene as “Dirty Money,” has passed away. PWInsider reports that Robinson passed away on Sunday at the age of 44.
There’s no word as of yet on the circumstances around Robinson’s passing. The star, who had worked for a number of promotions such as MCW, VCW, MATW and more along the East Coast, had undergone surgery to repair torn quadriceps in both legs following an injury at a VCW show in Alexandria, Virginia on April 20th.
Robinson debuted in 1998 and and held a number of titles during his career including four reigns with the MCW Tag Team Championships, two each with the VCW Heavyweight Championship and VCW Tag Team Championship, and two runs with the OVW Southern Tag Team Championships.
Robinson had a Pro Wrestling Tees store that can be bought from to support his family, which you can see here.
On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Robinson.
The MCW Pro Wrestling family, and the professional wrestling world at large, was rocked yesterday afternoon with the news of Jermaine ‘Dirty Money’ Robinson’s passing. Our heartfelt prayers go out to his family, friends, loved ones and fans during this tragic time.
Dirty was a… pic.twitter.com/ics72b4ZBR
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) June 4, 2024
