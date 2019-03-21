Disco Inferno On His Women’s Wrestling Comments: ‘I Call It Like I See It’

– Disco Inferno spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his previous controversial comments on women’s wrestling and the reactions to them. (It’s worth remembering that his comments were a work to promote his feud with Scarlett Bordeaux.) Highlights are below:

On the reaction to his comments about women’s wrestling: “People – they highlight the inflammatory things I say. The thing with me and the women performers, I call it like I see it. The stuff that’s good, I’m not saying, ‘Oh you think that’s good? That’s really not good because of this.’ No, I’m entertained by it too. The thing is, what you don’t see these days is when they’re not good, nobody says a word. I want to hold true to my belief system. I’m not going to compromise my belief system because people don’t like the things I say.”

On women’s wrestling: “There’s a collection of girls that are really, really good and they’re way head and shoulders above the others. To me, it’s kinda like the rest of the girls are piggybacking off the more successful ones that are bringing them along for the ride…I’m interested in a lot of the women’s stuff. Here’s the thing, I don’t dislike every single time there’s a women’s match on. Number one, the girls in WWE are better talkers than the guys are. I love girls and guys that can convey their words – I like good promos. The girls are killing it and that’s why they’re taking these spots from the guys. That’s why they’re the main event of the card. But the actual matches themselves… A Finn Balor/Seth Rollins match will look better than the Ronda/Becky/Charlotte match.”

On intergender competition: “This is a cultural issue these days – there’s a lot of things, these news stories where biological males compete with biological females at events in high school and stuff like that. To me, you can’t do that. With this women’s revolution thing, it’s almost like you have to educate them that this is why we don’t do this. And my match with Scarlett is more of a learning session, it’s going to be an education. I’m going to show this is why the men should fight the women and the women should fight the women. From a person that’s trained men and women in this business, I just think you can’t ignore the differences. It’s too obvious.”

On his match with Scarlett Bordeaux at Against All Odds: “I don’t even see how [Scarlett beating me] is even a logical, hypothetical situation. I couldn’t even discuss that, like, how would it make me feel? You’re talking about something that’s as unlikely to happen as the Jets winning the Superbowl, ya know?”