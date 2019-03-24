Disco Inferno Says Wrestling Fans Know Too Much These Days: ‘It Looks Like Comic Conventions’

– Disco Inferno spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing the change in wrestling over the years, his match with Scarlett Bordeaux and more. Highlights are below:

On his issues with today’s wrestling: “The fan got too smart. It’s very difficult these days with the internet, and social media and everything, to not follow this business and not be subjected to the spoilers. It’s just different. The fans have gotten behind the curtain a little bit too much, and I think, maybe a little bit more than they wanted to. They’re following the product now and they’re watching these shows for different reasons, it seems like, than what they used to. “Wrestling used to be a soap opera. Every week the show would end with a question, what’s gonna happen next week or something. Now it’s different, now everybody focuses on, ‘Oh, how good was that match? How good was that match, the actual match?’ A lot of people don’t watch wrestling just for the matches, a lot of people watch wrestling for the characters, the storylines, the interviews, the other things, but we’ve kind of pigeon-holed this business in to making it seem like the guys that work the best are the ones that should be prominently featured on the show, but they may not have the other skills that they need, which are the skills that get other people to watch the shows.”

On the Disco Inferno gimmick’s origin: “The only thing I ever copied is when I came up with the Disco Inferno gimmick, I was going to do the type and style that Honky Tonk Man did, and I basically took a different gimmick and worked that same type of way, but I’ve never felt like I’m going to copy anything else that anybody does. Because I feel like I’m creative enough to do my thing.”

On his match with Scarlett Bordeaux: “They’re putting me in this match and I have no problem with it. Basically, whatever creative they have for me, I’ll knock it out of the park. As you can see, the response from my performances on the show these past few weeks have been overwhelmingly positive, despite the fact that I’m one of the more hated people in the business these days.”

On the change in wrestling’s audience: “Right now is completely different [from the Monday Night Wars]. The crowd is not as diverse of a segment of society as it used to be. When you look at the crowd these days, I see a lot of fans and it looks like comic book conventions…It used to be the crowd didn’t look like that. There used to be a lot more hot girls in the crowd, like, the high school football team would be there. The crowd looked and acted differently than it does today. The one thing that has changed over the course of time in professional wrestling is the way that the fans react to the live product. It’s just way different. These days, the fans – they’re like seals, it’s like another brick in the wall, they all do the same chants.”