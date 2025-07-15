wrestling / News

AEW News: Discounted Tickets Available for Dynamite in Glasgow, Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita Clip, Young Bucks vs. Ospreay & Swerve Highlights

July 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 - Dyamite Collision Glasgow Image Credit: AEW

– A 25% ticket discount is available for the August 20 edition of AEW Dynamite at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland (via PWInsider). Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster).

– Some highlights of Bandido and Konosuke Takeshita’s title bout at ROH Supercard of Honor are also available:

– AEW released more video highlights of The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland from All In Texas:

