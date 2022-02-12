Discovery Merger With WarnerMedia Passes Justice Department Approval

Discovery’s planned merger with AEW broadcast partner WarnerMedia has passed final approval from the US government. CNN reports that the Justice Department has given the green light to the planned spinoff of WarnerMedia from AT&T and subsequent merger with Discovery.

The final step needed to complete the merger is a vote of Discovery’s shareholders, which is believed to be a formality. The spinoff and merger is reportedly expected to take effect in April. AT&T has publicly stated that it expects the deal to close in the second quarter of the year.

The spinoff and merger plans were announced in mid-May. The new company will be called Warner Bros. Discovery and will include all of WarnerMedia’s assets including TNT, TBS, HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures and the like as well as Discovery’s assets such as Discovery+, TLC, Discovery Channel, and the rest.