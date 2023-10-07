wrestling / News
Note On Discussions For New Member of Bobby Lashley’s Group
October 7, 2023 | Posted by
Bobby Lashley has been working with the Street Profits in recent weeks on Smackdown, but a new member could join the group. Fightful Select reports that WWE has been discussing adding Odyssey Jones to the burgeoning faction. Jones hasn’t wrestled since Superstar Spectacle in India last month, but he had been working dark matches on Smackdown before that. He was drafted to RAW earlier this year.
