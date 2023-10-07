wrestling / News

Note On Discussions For New Member of Bobby Lashley’s Group

October 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bobby Lashley Street Profits WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Bobby Lashley has been working with the Street Profits in recent weeks on Smackdown, but a new member could join the group. Fightful Select reports that WWE has been discussing adding Odyssey Jones to the burgeoning faction. Jones hasn’t wrestled since Superstar Spectacle in India last month, but he had been working dark matches on Smackdown before that. He was drafted to RAW earlier this year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading