DISH Drops FOX Networks Amidst Network Dispute, WWE Comments
FOX’s channels have been dropped from DISH amidst a carriage dispute, just in time for Smackdown (and other fall programming). Deadline reports that the dispute has led to DISH dropping FOX-owned TV stations — FOX, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Big Ten Network, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes from their lineup in 23 markets that include a total of 12 million households who subscribe to the service, as well as millions to subscribe to Sling TV.
WWE is set to premiere Smackdown on FOX next Friday, with their WWE Backstage studio show set to debut on November 5th on Fox Sports 1. Fox posted to twitter to ask fans to find other options to watch Smackdown:
Attention DISH customers: DISH took FOX, FS1 and more off your channel lineup. Don't miss the premiere of Friday Night #SmackDown on FOX! Visit https://t.co/PXwzPLUJu0 to find another provider today. #keepfoxondish #keepfoxonsling
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2019
