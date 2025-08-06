Disney Executives Comment on New ESPN-WWE Deal, Bringing PLEs to the ESPN App

As previously reported, ESPN has acquired the rights to WWEs premium live events in a new five-year deal that will see shows stream on a new ESPN App starting in 2026. During Disney’s Q2 2025 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnson commented on the news.

They said in a statement: “We are building ESPN into the preeminent digital sports platform with the launch of our highly anticipated Direct-to-Consumer sports offering on August 21. Our just-announced plans with the NFL would, upon closing, expand ESPN’s programming and content offerings for sports fans. And today we announced that ESPN will be the exclusive home for WWE Premium Live Events.“