wrestling / News

WWE News: Disney Owns Several WWE Studio Films Now, Charlotte Flair on Fox Panel, Ring-Maker on New Making WWE Video

March 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Disney’s acquisition of Fox means that they’re in possession of some real WWE cinematic “classics.” As Wrestling Inc notes, the acquisition means that Disney owns the home video distribution rights for several films including all of the Marine films, Santa’s Little Helper and Jingle All The Way 2.

– Charlotte Flair appeared on a Fox Sports Road Show panel as part of Fox hyping the fall premiere of Smackdown. Flair appeared alongside Erin Andrews, Chris Myers, Mark Silverman, Tony Gonzales and Joel Klatt:

– WWE posted their latest “Making WWE” episode, featuring ring-maker Mark Carpenter discussing the special ring he made for WrestleMania 35:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Disney, Making WWE, WWE Studios, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading