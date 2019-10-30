Divorce Court Segment of Raw Draws Big Numbers on YouTube

– People didn’t take the time to watch the Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley “Divorce Court” segment on television, but they checked it out once it came online. The main event segment from Raw has, as of this writing, 4,043,586 views on YouTube. That makes it the most-watched since the “Braun Strowman and boxing champion Tyson Fury in huge brawl” video, which has 5.4 million views but has been out for three weeks as opposed for the newer video’s less than 24 hours.

As noted earlier, the episode of Raw hit a five-week low. The 10 PM hour had a demo rating of 0.65 and under 2 million viewers.