Dixie Carter Comments On WWE Releasing Chelsea Green, Scott D’Amore Hints At Impact Return

It was reported yesterday that Chelsea Green was among ten different talents released from WWE, along with Samoa Joe, Mickie James, the IIconics and others. In a post on Twitter, former TNA boss Dixie Carter reacted to the news.

She wrote: “This girl has all the tools to be a MAJOR star. Don’t get this one bit. Who will be the lucky one to scoop her up and prove me right?? Who else agrees???”

Meanwhile, Scott D’Amore hinted at Green returning to Impact Wrestling, where she wrestled as Laurel Van Ness from 2016 to 2018.

He wrote: “I remember a certain woman in a wedding dress terrorizing the @IMPACTWRESTLING KOs division…”