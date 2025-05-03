wrestling / News

Dixie Carter Comments On New TNA Wrestling Vice Presidents

May 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dixie Carter, Moose TNA Impact Credit: WWE

As reported last night, TNA Wrestling has appointed Eric Tompkins and Ross Forman to be the new Vice Presidents of the company. In a post on Twitter, former TNA President Dixie Carter gave her thoughts on the new roles for Tompkins and Forman.

She wrote: “I LOVE this! Eric and Ross have meant so much to the company! Very proud!!!!

