WWE News: Dixie Carter Congratulates EC3 on His Call-Up, Fite TV to Stream Monopoly’s UK Comic Cons, Smackdown Preview Video

– It was announced on last night’s WWE Raw that EC3 is getting the main roster call-up. Dixie Carter congratulated her storyline nephew in Twitter…

So proud of you E! Congrats to @wwe too… Can’t wait to watch you hold those major titles in the air. Love you, Aunt D #toponepercent #wwe #raw #smackdown https://t.co/PItJMUM0vl — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) December 18, 2018

– Here is a preview video for tonight’s Smackdown…

– Monopoly Events and Global Force Entertainment have partnered to make FITE TV the exclusive home of streamed content from Monopoly’s UK Comic Cons.

After the success of Starrcast and NWA 70, this is the next series of events GFE will bring to FITE. The first such event will be Comic Con Liverpool, March 8-10 from the Exhibition Centre Liverpool. It will include an appearance by the icon Sting.

The second event Monopoly and GFE will bring to FITE is “For the Love of Wrestling,” April 27-28, also from Exhibition Centre Liverpool. Those appearing are a veritable who’s who of wrestling greats, including Ric Flair, Bret “Hitman” Hart, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan.

““Monopoly Events is a leader in the industry that has brought engaging Comic Cons throughout the UK for years,” GFE CEO Jeff Jarrett said. “And now we are excited to bring these compelling panel discussions as well as other exclusive content to FITE subscribers.”

“We are delighted to have formed a new partnership with Global Force

Entertainment to bring our brands and events into the living rooms of fans all over the world,” Monopoly CEO Andy Kleek said.

GFE and FITE will release more information about pricing and programming in January.

“Jeff Jarrett has brought us another unique segment of programming that fits well into our portfolio,” FITE COO Michael Weber said. “The potential for this vertical is virtually unlimited.”