Dixie Carter Fondly Remembers AJ Styles Affair Storyline, Styles Doesn’t

– Dixie Carter posted to Twitter on Thursday to recall the storyline of her “affair” with AJ Styles from TNA, which prompted a response from Styles. You can see the posts below. Carter noted that Styles, Kazarian & Christopher Daniels came up with the idea, and when a fan questioned whether Styles could hate it based on that, the WWE Champion had his response ready.

The infamous storyline in question happened in 2012, when Kazarian and Daniels accused Carter of having an affair with Styles and showed supposedly-compromising footage of the two entering a hotel together. Carter’s real husband Serg Salinas even appeared and hit Styles on Impact at one point. It was eventually revealed that the two were helping a friend work through her drug addiction, Claire Lynch, which led to a long, involved storyline where Lynch said Styles was the father of her child (again, ultimately revealed to be fake).