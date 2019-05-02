Dixie Carter Hints at Possible Filming For WWE

– Dixie Carter was filming new content today, and it looks like it could be for a WWE project. Carter posted to Instagram noting that she was filming television in Stamford, Connecticut and tagged the post “family.” That combines with a couple previous posts where she shared a herself holding an EC3 pic (if you recall, EC3 was her storyline nephew in TNA) and where she said she was flying to Stamford.

At this point, it is not confirmed that she is involved with a project for WWE, but the implications are obvious. Carter appeared in a WWE 24 documentary on Kurt Angle that aired in 2017.