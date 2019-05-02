Impact News: Dixie Carter Promotes Impact Plus, Rebellion Recap Video, Impact Plus on Roku

– Dixie Carter may not be part of Impact Wrestling anymore, but she’s still supporting them. Carter took to Twitter to hype the new Impact Plus streaming service, as you can see below:

You can pretty much watch @IMPACTWRESTLING anywhere, anytime….. Check out all your faves on the FREE trial. Amazing library of footage…..if I don’t say so myself….. 😉 https://t.co/MqEh8mtKLo — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) May 2, 2019

– In related news, the Impact Plus app has been added to Roku. The app is currently available on Mac, PC, Android, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

– Impact posted the following video recapping the events of Impact Rebellion: