Impact News: Dixie Carter Promoting Bound For Glory Online, Pre-Taping PPV Discussed, Ethan Page & Brian Myers Go Toy Hunting

October 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Dixie Carter may not have an active role in Impact Wrestling anymore, but she’s still all in on promoting events like this weekend’s Bound For Glory. Carter has been posting to Twitter hyping up the PPV that takes place on Saturday and airs via FITE TV. As has been reported previously, Carter is a minority shareholder in the company but isn’t actively involved in the operations anymore.

PWInsider reports that there was some talk of pre-taping Bound For Glory, but that was shut down quickly and the show will air live. It was felt that doing so would be disrespecting the talents and not giving them the energy to perform at their best.

– A new video on Matt Cardona and Brian Myers’ Major Wrestling Figure YouTube channel has Myers and Ethan Page going toy hunting:

