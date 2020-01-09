wrestling / News
Dixie Carter Reacts to Chelsea Green and Robert Stone’s NXT Debuts, Green and Stone Reply
– Dixie Carter has thoughts on Impact alums Chelsea Green and Robert Stone making their NXT debuts together last night, and she shared them online. Carter posted to Twitter to praise the two and said they’ll “be [money]” in a post to Twitter, as you can see below.
The two made their NXT TV debuts on Wednesday’s show, with Green attacking Mia Yim and Kayden Carter before Stone came out to announce that Green had joined The Robert Stone Brand. The two replied to Dixie as you can see:
Love this pairing. Two very talented individuals, but together will be 💰. @ImChelseaGreen @RobertStoneWWE #goodcall #WWENXT @wwe https://t.co/g59JakJhkd
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) January 9, 2020
Thank you Dixie! So grateful for you ♥️🙏🏼 https://t.co/4rSwqUusVL
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 9, 2020
Dixie if ya ever wanna invest in something… think about #TheRobertStoneBrand https://t.co/yFsXJEIvKW
— #TheRobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) January 9, 2020
