Dixie Carter Reacts to Chelsea Green and Robert Stone’s NXT Debuts, Green and Stone Reply

– Dixie Carter has thoughts on Impact alums Chelsea Green and Robert Stone making their NXT debuts together last night, and she shared them online. Carter posted to Twitter to praise the two and said they’ll “be [money]” in a post to Twitter, as you can see below.

The two made their NXT TV debuts on Wednesday’s show, with Green attacking Mia Yim and Kayden Carter before Stone came out to announce that Green had joined The Robert Stone Brand. The two replied to Dixie as you can see:

Thank you Dixie! So grateful for you ♥️🙏🏼 https://t.co/4rSwqUusVL — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 9, 2020