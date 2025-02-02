DIY Retain Tag Team Titles at WWE Royal Rumble, Street Profits Return

DIY are still the WWE tag team champions, retaining the belts against the Motor City Machine Guns at WWE Royal Rumble. They won 2-1 in a best-two-out-of-three falls match.

The first fall ended when Tommaso Ciampa got a knee on Alex Shelley, allowing Johnny Gargano to get the pin. With the second, the Guns won with Skull and Bones. Finally, the third fall ended with the return of the Street Profits, who attacked the Guns with a crutch. This led to DIY hitting Meet in the Middle for the pin. The Profits attacked DIY after the match.