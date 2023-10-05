DIY Reunion Was Reportedly Originally Set To Take Place Over the Summer

DIY reunited on this week’s WWE Raw, and a new report says the original plans were set for the summer before being cancelled. Fightful Select reports that there were active plans for the summer for Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to reunite, with the plans to kick off with the canceled plans for Tommaso Ciampa to answer Seth Rollins’ open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on the June 19th episode of Raw in Cleveland, Gargano’s hometown.

According to the report, Ciampa was to answer the open challenge, with the match being disrupted quickly by the Judgment Day before Gargano came out to make the save. The report notes that the plans were changed heavily in the days leading up to the episode before being dropped entirely. Ciampa ended up facing Miz in an open challenge on the episode.

Those who the site spoke to said that several of those involved were frustrated by the changes and many believed that Gargano’s continued from that point might have had to do with an injury, but that wasn’t the case. Gargano was cleared since late April and simply wasn’t used creative.