DIY Reunites Following WWE Raw Main Event

DIY had a reunion on tonight’s WWE Raw after Johnny Gargano ran down to make a save for Tommaso Ciampa. The longtime friends and rivals reunited for the first time since November of 2021 on tonight’s show after Ciampa lost a hard-fought match against Gunther for the WWE Intercontental Championship. After the match, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser came down to beat down Ciampa but Gargano made his return to Raw, running down and took out Vinci and Kaiser.

The two were about to deliver a double kick to a downed Vinci when Raw cut out a bit early. This is Gargano’s first appearance since he re-aggravated a shoulder injury. His last match was against Grayson Waller at NXT Stand & Deliver in April.