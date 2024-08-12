DIY Have Their Sights Set On Getting WWE Tag Team Titles Back, Hype Match With Street Profits

DIY have a chance to get another shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships when they face the Street Profits on Smackdown this week, and they previewed the match in a new video. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano lost the titles to Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu on the Smackdown before WWE SummerSlam, and they spoke on the latest Smackdown LowDown about their #1 contender’s match this week. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

Gargano on looking to get their titles back: “Last Friday was supposed to be the best night of my life, but it was the worst night of my life. We lost those titles, something we worked our whole careers for, in my hometown, in Cleveland, Ohio, in front of my wife, in front of my family, in front of my son. Byron, you should know that changes you. That makes you a different person. The Bloodline have something that belongs to us. Our names are still on the titles. That is our property. Tonight, I made a promise. I made a promise to everyone that I am go– no, no, we are going to do whatever it takes to get our property back.”

Ciampa on facing the Street Profits this week for the title shot: “You mentioned The Street Profits, man. We’ve known them guys for over a decade now. I knew Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford before The Street Profits were even a thing, and this here is first-time-ever. It’s for the number one contendership for our WWE Tag Team Titles. But you know what’s the sweetest part about it all? It’s in Orlando, Florida, where the Profits and #DIY made a name for ourselves in WWE. That hits different, and boys, Profits, we don’t need to tell you; you already know. Next week, let’s do our thing, black and gold style, for the first time.”