DIY Pick Up First Win As Team In Three-Plus Years On WWE Raw

DIY is back in business, picking up a win on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser on tonight’s show in their first match as a team since February of 2020. They got the win after hitting Vinci with a Meeting in the Middle:

The two have been feuding with Imperium since Gargano returned on the October 2nd episode of Raw to save Ciampa from an attack by the group after his match with Gunther.