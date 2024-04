DIY have a shot at the WWE World Tag Team Championships, earning a title match on this week’s Raw. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated The New Day and the Creed Brothers on Monday’s show to become the #1 Contenders to the titles held by Awesome Truth. Ciampa got the pinfall on Xavier Woods for the victory.

No word as to yet on when the team will get their shot at Awesome Truth.