Radio Personality DJ Hed On Meeting CM Punk At Last Week’s Raw

Radio personality DJ Hed got a chance to meet up with CM Punk at last week’s Raw, and he talked about it on his latest podcast. The DJ talked on The Bigger Picture about being in attendance at last week’s Raw and getting to meet Punk; you can check out highlights below (per Fightful):

On meeting up with Punk: “CM Punk and I have mutual perspectives on life. Big fan of CM Punk. He lives a straight edge lifestyle. He advocates for it publicly. He doesn’t do drugs or anything like that. I’ve been doing the same thing my entire career.”

On WWE’s hot streak right now: “Right now, it’s a cool production. Everyone knows it’s scripted and they’re not relying on kayfabe or the fourth wall. Now, it’s all about storytelling and it’s really really good. It’s the best it’s been in a decade. Currently, with Triple H taking over and running creative. We’ve seen all behind the scenes and storylines. You have two black women as WWE women’s champions right now. It’s a different era. You can’t fake ticket sales. All the tentpole events are going two days. They just announced Cardi B at SummerSlam. You can’t fake ticket sales. If you do a football arena two days in a row, there is no way to fake that. Monday Night Raw coming to Netflix in January, it’s going to be epic. It’s going to the landscape of how we consume content.”