DJ Whoo Kid Weighs In On His AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Experience

DJ Whoo Kid appeared on last night’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite, and the DJ and radio host shared his thoughts on the experience in a new video. The Shade 45 DJ walked The Acclaimed to the ring for their match with Swerve In Our Glory, which saw The Acclaimed pick up the win and the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

AEW posted a video to Twitter with Whoo Kid in which he talked about the energy in the arena, noting:

“The feeling, the energy — I felt like I was one with 20,000 people. I’ve never — I mean, I toured with Eminem, 50 Cent, 100,000 [people]. But those guys were the stars, this is the first time I absorbed the energy with these guys. So The Acclaimed, I was scissoring like crazy. I scissored 18,000 fans at the same time, man. I didn’t know that was legal. You can scissor people like that? I don’t know, but it was amazing, man.”

