Djiak Outlasts Joe Gacy In No DQ Match At NXT Vengeance Day
Dijak and Joe Gacy had a battle of attrition in their No DQ match at NXT Vengeance Day, with Dijak coming out on top. Dijak picked up the win over Gacy on Sunday’s PPV in a match that saw the use of multiple weapons including toys that Gacy dumped on a table, which Dijak ended up going through on the outside.
Dijak eventually got the win after hitting Gacy with his nightstick and then hitting Feast Your Eyes for the pinfall. You can see highlights from the match below and see our live NXT Vengeance Day 2024 coverage here.
This entrance by @JoeGacy… ✌️#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/rRmhPHq4fv
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2024
Bodies are FLYING in this No Disqualification Match 😱@JoeGacy #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/tEsYaL1Ttz
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2024
OH. MY. GOD. @JoeGacy and @DijakWWE are doing whatever it takes to get the win 😳#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/MPJ6XrgBp4
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2024
