Djiak Recalls His Reaction To Learning He Was Going To Be On WWE Main Event

Dijak recently recalled his initial reaction to finding out that he was going to be on appearing WWE Main Event. The WWE alumnus was booked on the May 30th episode of Main Event, which was his first match since he competed on NXT TV in April. He spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and talked about how he found out he was being used for the show.

“One of the bigger daggers to me was I got a text from the writer who was assigned to me,” Dijak recalled. “He and I had a good conversation the first or second week of Raw where I pitched all this stuff. I was hearing through the grapevine, ‘Creative wants to use you. Hunter has this plan. He wants you on TV every week.’ ‘Good, good. I can recover. As long as I’m wrestling in a ring, I know I can make this work.’ It was a Saturday, I got a text from my writer, ‘Hey we have you on Main Event.’ The second I saw that, I’m like, ‘F**k.’ I know what that means. That’s not an opportunity, that’s a death sentence. ‘S**t.’”

He added, “I’m working with Paragon (Talent Agency), Mojo (Rawley) and Steve (Kay). I don’t know where I would be without them. Where my headspace would be without them, but it’d be in a bad spot right now. I’m thankful to have them on board. They’re super brilliant. They’re staying positive. Online, the discourse is, ‘They’re just waiting for him to re-sign. They want to lock him in.’ Mojo and Steve are reassuring, ‘They do this all the time. They’re trying to get a better deal so they’re taking you down to the wire.’ In the back of my head I’m like, ‘Maybe.’ I’m not saying they’re wrong. They’re wonderful and looking out for my best interests, but I’ve been me for the past seven years and I know how this company talks to people and treats people at my level. I’m familiar with how that works. ‘It does not feel like that guys.'”

Dijak exited WWE when his contract expired on June 28th.