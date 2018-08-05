DJZ Comments On When TNA Dropped The Ball With The ‘BroMans’ Gimmick

DJZ recently spoke with TSJ101 Sports, and shared his thoughts on when TNA dropped the ball with the BroMans gimmick and more…

On When TNA Dropped The Ball With The ‘BroMans’ Gimmick: “I think they dropped the ball by splitting us up and not giving us have a big babyface run in the early part of 2015. I needed to step my game up and prove my value after the BroMans broke up, so I started working harder in the ring and in the gym. Management took notice and started putting me in positions to succeed, and I succeeded. So I was eventually rewarded with an X-Division title run that never really took off due injuries and the Team X Gold concept.”

On Teaming With Andrew Everett: “I enjoy teaming with Everett very much,” said DJZ. “Our team isn’t broken up either. We are still teaming up on the independent scene and internationally in the near future.”