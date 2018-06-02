DJZ Discusses Returning to the Ring After Suffering a Traumatic Injury in Mexico, Explains How Working With Scott Steiner Is Intimidating

– Sportskeeda and Riju Dasgupta recently interviewed Impact Wrestling star DJZ, who discussed dealing with a traumatic injury in Mexico and working with Scott Steiner. Below are some highlights.

DJZ on how he was hospitalized after taking a bad 450-splash at an event for The Crash promotion in Mexico: “I just lay there on the floor and couldn’t even get up. And that’s when I knew it was pretty serious. I couldn’t even sit up. One hour goes by and I’m still not feeling good. Finally, another wrestler discovered me and asked me ‘are you okay?’I had to be honest and tell him that I was not. It was in that moment that he told me that I look as white as a ghost.

I get into the hospital and it’s immediately like we’re not going to see you until you give us $500. Thank God for credit cards, which by the way I’d just paid off. As the night goes longer, I experience more pain. And they inform me- ‘the pain you’re experiencing…it’s internal bleeding. It appears as if you’ve ruptured your colon.’ Right before the surgery starts, they tell me they’re not going to start the surgery until I pay them $2000. And I’m like- ‘Are you kidding me? $2000 is more important than saving my life?’ When I asked them this, they couldn’t even answer me. They just looked at the floor and couldn’t even look at me.”

DJZ on working with Scott Steiner: “It’s very intimidating working with Scott Steiner. Scott Steiner is an intimidating guy. He’s a powerful guy. For me who’s half his size and half his age, to get into the ring with him…it’s not easy. It was very painful. I was very sore after that match.”

DJZ on returning after such a traumatic injury: “People have often asked me why I would come back after suffering such a traumatic injury. Is it worth it? Why am I given this second chance? Is it worth it? I don’t know. But the only thing I can think of that I’ve been given a second chance at life and wrestling isbecause there must be something more for me to achieve. I’m going to stick around Impact Wrestling and stick around professional wrestling to find out what that prize is, what I’m here for.”