DJZ vs. Hijo de LA Park Added to MLW: Never Say Never

DJZ vs. Hijo de LA Park has been signed for next Thursday night’s December 13th MLW: Never Say Never card at the Miami Scottish Rite Temple.

* Pentagon Jr. vs. Teddy Hart

* FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE IN MIAMI: Sami Callihan vs. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

* NO HOLDS BARRED FIGHT: “Filthy” Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch

* Dragon Lee vs. Rich Swann

* Rush vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

* DJZ vs. Hijo de LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)