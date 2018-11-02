Various News: D’Lo Brown Set for Joey Janela’s LA Confidential, Updated Lineup for Northeast Wrestling’s Redemption Event, and Lineup for Tonight’s SHINE Event

– Joey Janela announced on Twitter that former WWE Superstar D’Lo Brown will face Ethan Page at Janela’s LA Confidential event. The card is set for November 16. You can check out that tweet below.

As the proud owner of @OfficialEGO soul I can’t allow him to win another match to spare him of his job, which is being the agent of The Clusterfuck for the 3rd straight year! I had to call the nation of domination hotline to ask for a favor from Clarence Mason. #JoeygoesHollywood pic.twitter.com/SEIrVxU5tK — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) November 1, 2018

– Here is the updated lineup for next week’s Northeast Wrestling Redemption event. The card will be held at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center on Friday, November 9. The card will feature Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix.

* Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix

* Pentagon Jr vs. Darby Allin

* NEW Champion Brad Hollister vs. PCO

* Rob Van Dam vs. Jack Swagger

* Jerry Lawler vs. King Brian Anthony: No DQ

* Katie Forbes vs. Karen Q

* Grab for the Gold Ladder Match

* Also appearing are Mick Foley, Scott Hall, Alicia Atout, JT Dunn, Manscout Jake Manning, Vik Dalishus and more.

The event will stream on the Highspots network. Tickets and more details are available RIGHT HERE

– SHINE is holding event tonight at the Orpheum in Ybor City, Florida. Here is the updated lineup:

* SHINE Champion Allysin Kay vs. LuFisto

* SHINE Tag Team Champions Twisted Sisterz of Holidead & Thunder Rosavs. Las Sicarias of Ivelisse & Mercedes Martinez

* SHINE Nova Championship Candy Cartwright of The Cutie Pie Club vs. Aja Perera

* Ybor City Street Fight: Santana vs. Priscilla Kelly

* Su Yung vs. Stormie Lee

* Rainbow Bright of Luscious Latasha & Gabby Gilbert vs. Brandi Lauren & Jenna

* Dementia D’Rose of The Cutie Pie Club vs. Aerial Monroe

* Kiera Hogan of The Cutie Pie Club vs. Amber Nova

* Four Way Freestyle: Jordynne Grace vs. Dynamite DiDi vs. Lea Nox vs. Violet Payne

* SHINE Sparkle Match: Avery Taylor vs. Red Velvet