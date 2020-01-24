wrestling / News
D’Lo Brown & Mr. Anderson Represent Aces & 8s At TNA One Night Only
January 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Aces & 8s will return to IMPACT at the TNA: There’s No Place Like Home event on Apr. 3. The group will be represented by D’Lo Brown & Mr. Anderson.
Other talent for the event have not yet been named.
