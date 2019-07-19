D’Lo Brown Praises Impact Slammiversary Main Event

– D’Lo Brown recently joined Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast to discuss Impact Wrestling Slammiversary. Below are some highlights.

On Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan: “I thought it was an amazing show from top to bottom. Every match got better and better and better and it capped off with a tremendous main event between Sami and Tessa. I couldn’t have been more proud of the work that this roster put down. I think because there was so much buzz about this match that it needed to be highlighted and put out there. I believe we took a risk and the risk paid off. That match was a very big focal point of the story of Impact and where it is and where it’s going.

“I’ve known Sami for a long time so it’s pretty easy to work with Sami. He’s a seasoned performer who has a distinct vision of what he wants. Once we talk and coordinate, it’s magic to work with him. Tessa is a natural, a freaky natural. She’s so young and on her current growth rate, she can be one of the best wrestlers on the planet in the near future.”

On The Women’s Monsters Ball Match: “I loved it; it was incredible to watch. To me, the women are making a statement that whatever a guy can do I can do as well. Don’t treat me any different and let me go out there and be a wrestler and a talent. In the Monster’s Ball match, I was amazed at some of the things they did.”

On Johnny Impact Possibly Leaving: “I’m not sure of his status and I hope it’s not the case he’s leaving. If he is, I’ll miss him. But if he stays, I’ll enjoy working with him even more. I don’t work on the Talent Relations side, so I don’t even know that.”