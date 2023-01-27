wrestling / News
D’Lo Brown Says He Won’t Appear In 2023 Royal Rumble
D’Lo Brown has joined Sean Waltman in revealing that he won’t be appearing in the Royal Rumble this weekend. As noted earlier, Waltman confirmed on social media that he won’t be appearing in the men’s Rumble match at Saturday’s PPV. Brown separately noted he won’t be appearing during a conversation with Sportkeeda’s UnSKripted podcast.
“I can tell you it takes too much to get out of bed right now,” D’Lo said (per Wrestling Inc). “It hurts everyday. Now look I knew exactly what I was training in when I got into this business but my time in the sun has set and I’m very happy with my career and the day I had in my career.”
Brown was with Impact Wrestling as a producer and broadcast team member most recently, exiting the company in September of last year.
