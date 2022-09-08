D’Lo Brown To Appear at United Wrestling Network Taping Next Week

D’Lo Brown is heading to the United Wrestling Network, with an appearance set at next Tuesday’s TV taping. The UWN announced that Brown, who parted ways with Impact Wrestling this week, will make a special announcement at the Irvine, California taping and do commentary for a match.

United Wrestling Network returns to the Irvine Improv this Tuesday 9/13 for a TV taping. D’Lo Brown is set for a appearance at the event to make a special announcement and to join the commentary team for a match. D’Lo will host an in-ring and promo training session / seminar for the UWN roster the night before.

Zeda Zhang recently made her debut for the promotion last month at Prime Time Live, and will be in action on 9/13 along with Alex Gracia and other Women’s Division Talent.

Other confirmed talent includes UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater along with Prince Nana and The Embassy, Willie Mack, Reno Scum, Danny Limelight, Baron Black, Lord Crewe and more. Jordan Cruz will defend the United World TV Title vs. Kevin Martenson.

Tickets are available at improv.com/irvine/