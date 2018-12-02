D’Lo Brown Shares His Advice on Potential Wrestlers Looking for a Good School to Train

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to former WWE Superstar D’Lo Brown at WrestleCade, where he discussed his wrestling school The Snake Pit. Below are some highlights.

D’Lo Brown on his wrestling school: “I have a wrestling school out in Vegas with myself, Sinn Bodhi and Jake Roberts called The Snake Pit. We train people from beginners all the way up to wrestlers who are polished and want a little more critiquing. So, other than that: hang out with the fans, interact at these conventions, come out and have fun.”

Brown on his advice for potential wrestlers looking into a school to train: “I would say find yourself a school with a reputation of not only professionally training you, but having the ability to get connections to send people out of their school. On the east coast I would say either The Dudley School or The Monster Factory. If you want to go out west, we have a nice school and in Canada it’s Lance Storm [Wrestling Academy]. But there are plenty of other schools that are out there. That would be my advice: find a school with a reputation of professional training and have connections.”