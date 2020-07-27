Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson Clarify Status of Friendship With Young Bucks

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have provided a bit of clarity in regard to their friendship with the Young Bucks after they garnered some heat for re-signing with WWE last year. As the two noted earlier this month in their podcast that followed their WWE non-compete clauses expiring, the two got some heat from AEW after they decided to stay with WWE due to the fact that AEW had felt led to believe they were coming in. Anderson said, “There were some hard feelings I think. Because I think people trusted the Bucks and they told other parties that we were coming. And then we didn’t come and it made them look like they couldn’t close the deal.”

According to Fightful Select, the two — now with Impact Wrestling — told the site that their relationship with the Bucks is okay. The two sides kept in touch after the whole thing, and Anderson said that while he knew the Jacksons were upset and things got sticky, they continued to text back and forth and things are now “great” between the four.