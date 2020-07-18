Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson Reveal They’ve Signed With Impact Wrestling

It’s official: Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are Impact Wrestling-bound. During tonight’s live Talk’n Shop podcast, Gallows and Anderson announced that with their 90 day no-complete clauses finished from WWE, they can announce that they have signed with Impact Wrestling. The reveal included a video of the two in the Impact ring cutting a promo in which Gallows said “The rumors are true. The internet buzz was correct, we have officially signed with Impact Wrestling. It’s midnight, we’re live, and we’re gonna be live on PPV tonight for Slammiversary. It’s Good Brother time, baby!”

The two have been reported to have signed with Impact since last month, when it was reported that their signing was pretty much a “done deal” and they had begun filming content for Impact Plus.

The two have not said what their roles at Slammiversary will be, but The Rascalz have an open challenge out and it seems likely that they would answer that challenge. Slammiversary airs tonight on PPV and we will have live coverage here at 411mania.